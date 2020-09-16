- Advertisement -
Lake Man Dead After Isabella Co. Motorcycle Crash

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 16, 2020
A Lake man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Isabella County. 

The crash happened Tuesday in Gilmore Township on Vandecar.

Police say it all happened when the motorcyclist crashed into a pickup truck turning left. 

The pickup truck was turning on Herrick Road, pulling in front of the motorcycle. 

That’s when the 74-year-old motorcyclist crashed into the side of the truck and unfortunately died at the scene. 

The man driving the pickup truck did not get hurt.

