Lake Man Dead After Isabella Co. Motorcycle Crash

A Lake man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Isabella County.

The crash happened Tuesday in Gilmore Township on Vandecar.

Police say it all happened when the motorcyclist crashed into a pickup truck turning left.

The pickup truck was turning on Herrick Road, pulling in front of the motorcycle.

That’s when the 74-year-old motorcyclist crashed into the side of the truck and unfortunately died at the scene.

The man driving the pickup truck did not get hurt.