Lake Man Dead After Isabella Co. Motorcycle Crash
Posted On September 16, 2020
A Lake man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Isabella County.
The crash happened Tuesday in Gilmore Township on Vandecar.
Police say it all happened when the motorcyclist crashed into a pickup truck turning left.
The pickup truck was turning on Herrick Road, pulling in front of the motorcycle.
That’s when the 74-year-old motorcyclist crashed into the side of the truck and unfortunately died at the scene.
The man driving the pickup truck did not get hurt.