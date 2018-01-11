Lake County Woman Dies in House Fire

A Lake County woman died in a house fire on Wednesday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff, multiple agencies responded to the structure fire on N Lakola Road in Ellsworth Township around 6 o’clock in the evening.

The sheriff says the woman who lived in the home, 79-year-old Evelyn Ware, perished in the fire.

The sheriff says Ware was a well known woman in the area, having been part of the Sheriff’s Posse and the former director of Pine River Schools Transportation.

Ware’s neighbors tell MI News 26 that she had a heart of gold and that they hope the situation is resolved.

The MSP says a body was found in the home, but say a positive ID has not been made.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown and the state fire marshal has been contacted to investigate the incident.