Lake County Private Prison Could Soon House Convicted Immigrants

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 28, 2019
The North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin could start up as early as Tuesday, housing immigrants convicted of a crime by the federal government.

In May, the federal bureau of prisons gave geo group, the prison’s owner, a 10-year contract to hold up to 1,800 inmates.

Those inmates will be immigrants convicted of crimes and would typically have sentences of up to 90 months, according to Tthe Detroit News.

Over 230 people were hired by geo to man the facility, which has been used on and off over the years.

Baldwin Village Supervisor Jim Truxton told Tthe Detroit News that he is in favor of the project, maintaining that it will benefit the community.

But groups like the American Civil Liberties Union have criticized the use of private prisons by the federal government, citing safety concerns.

