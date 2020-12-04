- Advertisement -
Lake County Police Find Drugs During Traffic Stop in Pleasant Plains Township

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 4, 2020
Lake County police found meth during a traffic stop in Pleasant Plains Township Monday. 

During the stop, police searched the car and found meth and open intoxicants. 

The passenger of the car had a felony warrant and was arrested. 

The driver was not arrested and only cited for the open intoxicants. 

Further investigation led to police searching a home not far from the traffic stop and finding more suspected drugs. 

An investigation into this case is still ongoing and charges are pending.

