Lake County Police Find Drugs During Traffic Stop in Pleasant Plains Township

Lake County police found meth during a traffic stop in Pleasant Plains Township Monday.

During the stop, police searched the car and found meth and open intoxicants.

The passenger of the car had a felony warrant and was arrested.

The driver was not arrested and only cited for the open intoxicants.

Further investigation led to police searching a home not far from the traffic stop and finding more suspected drugs.

An investigation into this case is still ongoing and charges are pending.