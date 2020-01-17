- Advertisement -
Lake Co. Police Still Looking for Tips for Fatal House Fire Case

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 17, 2020
After two years, authorities are still looking for tips on a house fire in Lake County that ended in the death of this woman Evelyn Ware.

Police have increased the reward to $15,000, as a means to solve the mystery of Evelyn’s death.

Back in January of 2018, a home on Lakola Road was engulfed in flames, AND inside human remains, those remains being Evelyn Ware’s.

An autopsy showed that the 79-year-old woman’s death was no accident and was ruled as a homicide.

Authorities say any information even if it may seem insignificant or minor can lead to a big breakthrough in the case.

