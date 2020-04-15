Lake Co. Man Drives Through Court House with Employees Inside

A man is in Lake County custody after driving through barriers in front of the employee entrance of the Lake County Court House.

Police say once through the barriers the man drove through the doors and into the courthouse before coming to a stop.

At the time of the crash there were employees from the Lake County 911 Dispatch and Lake County Trial Court inside the building.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have now identified the man as 62-year-old Kenneth Rogers from Idlewild and say he was just released from jail on bond from Lake County Monday.

After further investigation police concluded that it was a deliberate act, and not accidental or medical related.

Rogers was arrested at the scene, and remains in Lake County Jail on a $100,000 bond.