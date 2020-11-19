- Advertisement -
Lake Co. Hunter Dead After Falling from Tree Stand

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 19, 2020
Police found a 53-year-old Lake Township man dead after his family reported him missing. 

After not hearing from the victim for days, his family decided to call the police. 

Tuesday police arrived at the scene of a Lake Township home to a hunter who had not been in contact with his family since the weekend. 

When the DNR and police searched the property they found the man dead. 

They say he is thought to have fallen from his tree stand on Sunday. 

Authorities believe the man suffered “multisystem trauma”, causing him to die almost immediately. 

 

