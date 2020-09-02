Lake City Woman Dead, Husband in Critical Condition After Plane Crash

A Lake city woman is dead and her husband is in critical condition after a Midland County plane crash.

The Sheriff’s office were called out to a Midland County farm Tuesday afternoon in Mills Township.

Officials say the pilot was flying northwest when the plane started having engine problems.

When the pilot tried to make an emergency landing the plane hit a large mound of dirt in the field and crashed.

Husband and wife, William and Dorothy Granger, both were on the plane at the time of the crash.

William Granger was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

His wife, Dorothy, unfortunately died at the scene.