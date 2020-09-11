Lake City Woman Arrested for Meth in Wexford Co.
Posted On September 11, 2020
68 Views0
A Lake City woman is in jail for meth.
Police say it all started back in April of this year, when they found a couple sitting in the parking lot in a car in Haring Township.
During a search of the car police found a syringe with an unknown substance, a bag of needles and a small glass pipe.
The driver was taken to jail.
Now after getting a positive result for Heroin and Meth police have arrested this woman, Jasmine Engler.
Engler faces multiple charges including possession of meth.