Lake City Woman Arrested for Meth in Wexford Co.

A Lake City woman is in jail for meth.

Police say it all started back in April of this year, when they found a couple sitting in the parking lot in a car in Haring Township.

During a search of the car police found a syringe with an unknown substance, a bag of needles and a small glass pipe.

The driver was taken to jail.

Now after getting a positive result for Heroin and Meth police have arrested this woman, Jasmine Engler.

Engler faces multiple charges including possession of meth.