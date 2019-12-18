- Advertisement -
Lake City Woman Arrested for Operating Under Influence of Drugs, Possession of Meth

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 18, 2019
A Lake City woman faces a ten-year felony for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs.

Authorities stopped this woman, Brittney Vanduinen, earlier this month for allegedly blowing through a stop sign on M-115.

Authorities say she showed signs of being under the influence and when asked about it, Vanduinen told police she smoked marijuana and took a prescription earlier that day.

A sobriety test was done showed positive and she was arrested.

Officers also seized a small amount of meth.

She faces one count Possession of Meth and one count Operating Under the Influence.

