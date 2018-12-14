Lake City Teacher on Administrative Leave While Under Investigation

A teacher at Lake City Middle School has been put on administrative leave while they are under investigation.

Late last month, a parent contacted the school and made them aware of an “inappropriate” photo.

The district immediately began an investigation and the middle school social studies teacher involved was put on administrative leave.

The teacher has been with the district for nearly three years, according to Superintendent Kim Blaszak.

The school board discusses the issue at a meeting this week and explored ‘tenure charges.’

Those charges could lead to the revocation of a teaching certificate, but can be appealed.

At this time, the school says criminal charges are unlikely, although they have been in contact with law enforcement.

We’ll continue to follow this story.