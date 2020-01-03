Lake City Man in Custody for Allegedly Driving Drunk for the Third Time

A Lake City man is in deep trouble for allegedly driving drunk and it’s not his first time around the block.

Authorities say they found this man Brian Keith Offenbacher in the driver’s seat of his car passed out with a can of beer sitting on the dashboard above the steering wheel.

Offenbacher showed signs of being drunk–and was given a sobriety test.

Before being found by police Offenbeacher had driven into a ditch near North 7-Mile Road and East Simpson Road but a driver passing by helped to get him out.

He now faces multiple charges including a felony for operating while intoxicated third offense.