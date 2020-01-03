- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Lake City Man in Custody for Allegedly Driving Drunk for the Third Time

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 3, 2020
474 Views
0

A Lake City man is in deep trouble for allegedly driving drunk and it’s not his first time around the block.

Authorities say they found this man Brian Keith Offenbacher in the driver’s seat of his car passed out with a can of beer sitting on the dashboard above the steering wheel.

Offenbacher showed signs of being drunk–and was given a sobriety test.

Before being found by police Offenbeacher had driven into a ditch near North 7-Mile Road and East Simpson Road but a driver passing by helped to get him out.

He now faces multiple charges including a felony for operating while intoxicated third offense.

Post Views: 474



Trending Now
Two People Hospitalized and One Person Dead After Crash in the Township of Grant
Sierra Searcy December 30, 2019
House Fire in Alpena Township Leaves One Dead
Sierra Searcy December 30, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Lake City Man in Custody for Allegedly Driving Drunk for the Third Time
Share No Comment