Lake City Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of Child Under 13

Sierra Searcy Posted On May 7, 2020
A Lake City man may be spending sometime behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 13.

Police say the girl told them she was touched by 58-year-old Larry Max Houghton of Lake City.

Houghton was arrested and faces 5 charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree, three counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree and Distributing Explicit Visual or Verbal Material to a minor.

Houghton is currently in Missaukee County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

