Lake City Man Arrested for Possession of Meth and a Concealed Weapon

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 5, 2021
A Lake City man faces time behind bars after being found slumped over in a snowbank in Cadillac. 

Police say they found the man in his vehicle with a revolver in his lap. 

As troopers knocked on the vehicle’s window early Monday morning the man eventually woke up. 

He was later identified as Ulysses Stewart Lumpkin.

Further investigation led to authorities finding syringes and methamphetamine. 

Lumpkin, who is a felon, was arrested and taken to Wexford County Jail. 

He has been arraigned and now faces a slew of charges. 

The suspect now has a $100,000 bond and is due back in court on January 19.

