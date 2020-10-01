Lake City Man Arrested for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

Michigan State Police were called to an assault with a dangerous weapon incident that happened on North White Birch Avenue in Lake Township on Monday afternoon.

The victim was being followed by the suspect in a separate vehicle.

The investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Zebulian Hennessy Czygan of Lake City.

Czygan was the passenger of a vehicle occupied by three people.

A truck allegedly pulled in front of the vehicle he was in and when the vehicle stopped, Czygan pulled out a crowbar and threatened the truck driver.

The truck driver left the scene and continued driving.

The vehicle Czygan was a passenger in continued to follow the truck.

The truck driver and a witness to the incident called 911.

The trooper caught up with both vehicles on Goose Lake Road and stopped the suspect vehicle.

Czygan was arrested and taken in the Missaukee County Jail.

He was arraigned on Thursday in the 84th District Court in Missaukee County for one count Felonious Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

He was released on a PR bond.