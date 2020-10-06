Lake City Man Arrested After Allegedly Slapping Phone Out of Woman’s Hand

A Lake City man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a woman Saturday night.

The victim says 58-year-old Duane Bruce Masten came home drunk and assaulted her when she tried to get out of her chair.

She says the suspect even slapped the phone out of her hand when she tried to call 911.

Masten was later arrested and taken to Missaukee County Jail.

He was arraigned on multiple charges including Domestic violence.

Masten’s is currently in jail on a $5,000 bond and next court date is October 26th.