Lake City Area Fire Department Hosts, Santa Cruze: Santa Claus, Fire Trucks and Christmas Cheer

This Saturday, Dec. 19, Lake City Area Fire Department will be hosting a Santa Cruze in Lake City, one of their first major events since the pandemic started.

The fire department has had to cancel its usual easter egg hunt and Fourth of July shindig.

” We typically do a breakfast with Santa where we can bring people to Santa Claus, an Easter egg hunt, and a fourth of July event but all of that has been squashed this year due to the pandemic,” said Lt. Fred West of the Lake City Area Fire Department.

Despite having to cancel their annual breakfast with a Santa event, the fire department has come up with a new way to bring some holiday cheer to the community.

This Saturday fire trucks will be decked out in Christmas lights and escort Santa Claus through the city.

” This gives a chance to interact with the community. We like to do events so if we ever have to go to a house fire the people in the community will know us.”

Santa will be giving out goodies early this year and will be handing out candy canes.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and will start at the Lake City Area Fire Department.