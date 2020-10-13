Lachine Man Arrested for Drunk Driving After Speeding in Presque Isle Co.

A Presque Isle County man was caught driving drunk and its not his first time around the block.

Police say they stopped, 34-year-old Chasyn Ray Wilkinson, for speeding on US-23 in Rogers Township.

Wilkinson allegedly was going 103 mph in a 65 mph zone.

When police stopped the suspect they say he showed signs of being drunk.

Police also saw multiple empty beer cans in his car.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Presque Isle County Jail.

Wilkinson was arraigned in the 89th District Court in Presque Isle County for one count Felony Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense.