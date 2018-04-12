Kiwanis Club Donates Money For Indian River Kayak Launch

Those looking to get on the water near Indian River will soon have an easier time.

That’s after a local club donated funds to help build a public kayak launch.

The Kiwanis Club of Indian River presented that Tuscarora Township Parks Commission with a $12,000 donation.

These funds are for the first ever public kayak launch in the Indian River area.

The donation is in memory of Clayton D. and Harriet B. Hatch.

Their estate provided a bequest to the Kiwanis Club for charitable community projects.

The launch will be on the Little Sturgeon River next to the Marina Park boat launch.

This approximately 150 yards from the confluence of the Indian and Little Sturgeon Rivers.

The Indian River connects with Burt and Mullet lakes, and the 38-mile Inland Waterway.

Mike Ridley, the Tuscarora Township Supervisor says this should help bring people to Indian River.

The goal is to the launch ready to go by this summer.