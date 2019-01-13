- Advertisement -
Kingsley Middle School Principal Accused of “Inappropriate Interactions”

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On January 13, 2019
The principal for a Grand Traverse County school has been put on administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct surfaced.

Kingsley Middle School principal Karl Hartman was put on leave Friday.

According to a letter sent by Superintendent Keith Smith, Hartman is facing allegations that he had “inappropriate interactions” with male students.

In a letter to parents, Smith says the matter is being investigated and law enforcement has been contacted, but does not specifically name Hartman.

Hartman has been directed to stay away from school property and to have no contact with students, former students, or parents.

According to his bio on the Kingsley Schools website, Hartman has been with the district since 1987.

He served as a first grade teacher and elementary principal before moving to his current position in 2016.

We will continue to follow this story.

