Kingsley Man Seriously Injured in Snowmobile Crash

Authorities are investigating a snowmobile crash that happened in Leelanau County.

It happened Thursday morning in the 6300 block of North Jelinek Road in Leelanau Township.

Deputies along with Leelanau Twp Fire and Rescue were called there around 9:30 in the morning for the snowmobile accident.

On scene they found a 64-year-old man from Kingsley with serious injuries.

Deputies say the man was riding with a group of friends when he lost control of his sled.

The snowmobile then went into a group of trees.

The rider suffered internal injuries and was taken to Munson for treatment.

Authorities are not sure why the man lost control of the sled, and the accident is still under investigation.