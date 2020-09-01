Kingsley Man Found in Woods, Arrested for Assault with Dangerous Weapon

A man is in jail after hiding from police in the woods.

Police say they were called to a home on Freedom Road in Paradise Township to investigate a threat complaint.

The family of the suspect, a 38-year-old Kingsley man, says he came to their home demanding a ride and money for gas.

When they told him no, he allegedly started waving a handgun at them.

That’s when the family called the police and the suspect ran away.

With the help of K9 units police were able to find the man in the woods.

The handgun was not located.

The man was taken to Grand Traverse County Jail and faces multiple charges.