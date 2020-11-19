- Advertisement -
Kingsley Area Schools Implement Virtual Learning for All Grades During Michigan’s ‘3-Week-Pause’

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 19, 2020
This comes after a recent spike in coronavirus cases across the state, as well as the state’s health departments implementation of a ‘3-week-pause’.

 

Although online learning was only put in place for high school students and staff, Kingsley Area Schools had to make virtual learning mandatory for all K-12 students. 

 

“ As we started into the contact tracing surrounding the football team, that coupled up with a middle school teacher testing positive we had an extraordinary amount of staff that were quarantined,” said Superintendent Keith Smith. 

 

Smith say it was almost impossible to continue in person learning for elementary and middle school students because of the lack of staff.

Kingsley Area Schools Implement Virtual Learning for All Grades During Michigan's '3-Week-Pause'
