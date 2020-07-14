- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Kincheloe Man Arrested For Driving Drunk for the Third Time

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 14, 2020
308 Views
0

A man is now in Emmet County Jail for driving drunk and it is not his first time around the block. 

Police say this man, Jason Hamilton, was driving erratically on US-31 and Lewis Street in Petoskey. 

When authorities tried to pull the man over, he stopped the car and then ran away on foot. 

After a short foot chase the driver was arrested. 

He is currently in Emmet County Jail and faces a felony for driving drunk and resisting police.

Post Views: 308



Trending Now
Cadillac Man Arrested For Home Invasion
Andrea Ludema July 13, 2020
Two Teens in Critical Condition After Deadly Crash in Isabella County
Andrea Ludema July 14, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Kincheloe Man Arrested For Driving Drunk for the Third Time
Share No Comment