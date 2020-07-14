Kincheloe Man Arrested For Driving Drunk for the Third Time

A man is now in Emmet County Jail for driving drunk and it is not his first time around the block.

Police say this man, Jason Hamilton, was driving erratically on US-31 and Lewis Street in Petoskey.

When authorities tried to pull the man over, he stopped the car and then ran away on foot.

After a short foot chase the driver was arrested.

He is currently in Emmet County Jail and faces a felony for driving drunk and resisting police.