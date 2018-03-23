Kidde Recalls over 450,000 Smoke Alarms

Kidde has announced the recall of over 450,000 smoke alarms.

The company says that a yellow safety cap could have been left on from the manufacturing process.

This cap covers one the two smoke sensors – which can compromise the alarms ability to detect smoke.

Consumers need to check their alarms for the yellow cap.

To do this, they’ll need to look in through an opening in the side and check for a yellow cap.

If the cap is there, the company says not to try opening the case and removing it.

Instead you should immediately contact Kidde for instructions and to receive a free replacement alarm.

And if there is no yellow cap, then the unit is okay and can be reinstalled.

The recall covers two models of alarms that have date codes from September 10th of 2016 through October 13th of 2017.

The company has heard of one report of an alarm having the yellow cap.

Those who have the unit should contact Kidde at 833.551.7739 or online at www.kidde.com.