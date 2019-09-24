Kenwood Kindergarteners Learn About Butterflies, Sign Language

Kids at Kenwood Elementary in Cadillac got a chance to get in touch with nature thanks to the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

Friday, the “Jr. Ranger in the Classroom” program returned to Kenwood, this time with monarch caterpillars and American sign language.

Kindergarteners welcomed junior ranger Juli-Ann Lang to their classroom to teach the stages of the monarch’s lifecycle with the help of sign language.

Over the next few days, the children will see monarch caterpillars transform into a butterfly.

They also learned the signs for “Bug”, “Caterpillar” and “Butterfly.”

Lang attends Baker College in Cadillac and hopes to earn a degree in American sign language and interpretation in the future.

Teachers say the partnership with the forest service makes environmental learning an experience that enhances the traditional classroom.