Kenwood Elementary Recycle Club Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Kenwood Elementary had a special day Wednesday, to tie in with the upcoming Earth Day.

The Kenwood Recycle Club held a celebration to highlight its start up last year.

The program started when a student, on their own time, made a recycling poster.

They brought it to their teacher, which sparked the idea of creating a club focused on recycling at the Kenwood Elementary School.

Now a year later it’s one of the most popular clubs at the school and this celebration was held.

Republic Recycling sent one of their employees and a truck to give the kids a demonstration and to talk about important things such as Safety around garbage trucks and what to recycle.

He then let the teachers and students hop in the truck and honk the horn.

Republic Recycling also provided recycle club shirts for all the members to wear.

The Teacher Samantha Johnson says the students have been only getting more excited as the club grows.

The Recycle Club and all other students who were involved will be able to take this knowledge and experience with them in to the future.