Kegger Campground Used to Attract Consumers to Downtown Bellaire, Encourages Shopping Small

As many of us know, enjoying small shops and markets with others during the coronavirus pandemic, especially during the winter months in northern Michigan can be difficult.

So, in an effort to bring more people to downtown Bellaire, Short’s Brewing Company created their very own Kegger Campground.

With over 700 kegs, they created a safe space for the community to shop, drink, eat and hang out.

“We have made 9 individual campsites, each have their own fire ring and six chairs and a table. You can grab food and drinks from one of the restaurants in town and have an urban camping experience,” said Joe Short owner of Shorts Brewing Company .

Many local restaurants have been struggling to stay afloat due to the cancellation of indoor dining throughout the state of Michigan.

Short says, this innovative campground not only helps bring the community together but it also gives small businesses the support and customers they need.

“This is all in an effort to help businesses that are struggling so come on down and patronize a small business because we could really use the help,” said Short.

The campsites are set up for about six people, and allows the community to have some fun all while staying distanced and safe.

“It has been so well received we can barely keep up. It is something new and exciting for people to do when there are limited options for things for people to do while staying safe,”.