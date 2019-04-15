- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

KCSO: Man Shot While While Invading Ex-Girlfriend’s Rapid City Home

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On April 15, 2019
530 Views
0

A 26 year-old Kalkaska man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest after allegedly forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s Rapid City home.

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says the man had been sending threatening texts to his ex.

He then reportedly showed up at 3:30 Monday morning, greeted by the woman’s boyfriend who was armed with a rifle.

Deputies say a struggle soon ensued.

The boyfriend then produced a handgun and shot the Kalkaska man in the chest.

The shooter was questioned and released and the case is now in the hands of the country prosecutor.

Post Views: 530



Trending Now
Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Clare County Crash
Remington Hernandez April 15, 2019
Cadillac, Townships Reach Tentative Agreement Over "Cadillac Junction"
Remington Hernandez April 15, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
KCSO: Man Shot While While Invading Ex-Girlfriend’s Rapid City Home
Share No Comment