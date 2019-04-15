KCSO: Man Shot While While Invading Ex-Girlfriend’s Rapid City Home
Posted On April 15, 2019
530 Views0
A 26 year-old Kalkaska man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest after allegedly forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s Rapid City home.
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says the man had been sending threatening texts to his ex.
He then reportedly showed up at 3:30 Monday morning, greeted by the woman’s boyfriend who was armed with a rifle.
Deputies say a struggle soon ensued.
The boyfriend then produced a handgun and shot the Kalkaska man in the chest.
The shooter was questioned and released and the case is now in the hands of the country prosecutor.