KCSO: Man Shot While While Invading Ex-Girlfriend’s Rapid City Home

A 26 year-old Kalkaska man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest after allegedly forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s Rapid City home.

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says the man had been sending threatening texts to his ex.

He then reportedly showed up at 3:30 Monday morning, greeted by the woman’s boyfriend who was armed with a rifle.

Deputies say a struggle soon ensued.

The boyfriend then produced a handgun and shot the Kalkaska man in the chest.

The shooter was questioned and released and the case is now in the hands of the country prosecutor.