Kayaker Rescued in the Manistee River

On Monday, August 17 around 7:30 p.m. Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Chippewa Landing Canoe Livery and Campground to help a kayaker who overturned in his kayak in the Manistee River.

A 45-year-old man from Livonia, who was unfamiliar with the waterway, overturned his kayak.

A floatation cushion was in the kayak, but the man was not wearing a lifejacket and the kayak continued to float down the river.

He was able to swim down the shore, grabbed ahold of a log and yelled for help.

North Flight EMS paramedics were called and rescued the subject after a 10 minute ride up the river.

The man was transported back to the Landing was medically evaluated and cleared.

Manton Fire Department and Cedar Creek Township Fire Department were also responded to the scene.