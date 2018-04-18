- Advertisement -
Kalmazoo Man Accused of Raping Teen, Now Accused of Killing Her

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 18, 2018
A man accused of raping a 16-year-old is now accused of killing her.

That’s after her body was found, before she would have testified.

Back in January, Mujey Dumbuya was found dead in a wooded area of Kalamazoo — just days before she would have testified as the victim in a rape trial.

The man she accused of raping her, Quinn James, is now charged with killing her.

The unidentified caller who spotted her body on January 28th was calm — but he knew something was wrong.

He told dispatchers he was out for a walk with his girlfriend when he saw her.

Investigators say the body was found on North Prairie Avenue — which is close to James’ childhood home.

According to authorities, James has been identified on surveillance video near Prairie Avenue — on the night Dumbuya disappeared.

