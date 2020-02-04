- Advertisement -
Kalkaska Woman Faces Life in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Child

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 4, 2020
Sexually assaulting a child under 13 may have a Kalkaska woman spending a hefty amount of time behind bars.

Authorities were contacted in January by Child Protective Services to look into a child under 13 who claims she was sexually abused by this woman, Kaytelin Carlson.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Carlson who now faces life in prison for two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree.

Carlson remains in Kalkaska County Jail and has a $500,000 cash bond.

