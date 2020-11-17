- Advertisement -
Kalkaska Woman Dead After Being Hit by Truck in Grand Traverse County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 17, 2020
A 34-year-old Kalkaska woman is dead after being hit by an SUV on US-31. 

A 58-year-old Traverse City woman, accidentally hit the victim while driving her SUV in Williamsburg. 

Witnesses say the victim, Shawna Marie Perault, was running through traffic and that the driver of the SUV was not at fault. 

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

US-31 was shut down for three hours after the incident. 

An autopsy is being performed on the victim and an investigation into the crash is still underway. 

