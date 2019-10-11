Kalkaska Water Main Break Forces Total U.S. 131 Road Closure

A water main break forced a total road closure in Kalkaska…

One crews spent more than a day attempting to patch up.

U.S. 131 near First Street in the Village of Kalkaska had to be closed off completely and detoured Thursday around 11 PM.

That’s after a water main burst and damaged both the North and South bound lanes.

As of Friday, crews were still working to make the necessary repairs.

This is the detour…

Traffic was rerouted down M 72 East and Court Street until the work could be completed.

