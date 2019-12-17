- Advertisement -
Kalkaska Superintendent Goes to Pre-trial on Monday

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 17, 2019
Kalkaska’s former superintendent went to pre-trial for falsely reporting a felony Monday…

Terry Star superintendent of Kalkaska schools went back to court Monday for a final pretrial conference…

He allegedly falsely reported a felony in relation to a criminal sexual conduct case going back to 2018…

The Northern Michigan Superintendent is accused of writing an anonymous letter containing allegations against an Elk Rapids School employee which turned out to be false.

Starr is set to go to trial starting January 7, 2020..

