GTSO: Student Arrested After They Were Found with BB Gun, Knives, and Marijuana

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 19, 2018
A TBAISD student was arrested after reportedly being found with a BB gun, knives, and marijuana.

Deputies responded to the Traverse City East Middle School around 3:35 Monday afternoon.

On scene, the deputy was shown a backpack that allegedly had the BB gun, two ammo magazines, and a multi-tool with a knife.

The deputy spoke with the 18 year-old from Kalkaska, who was reportedly defiant and swore at them.

The sheriff’s office says a search of the student also found another knife as well as a small amount of marijuana and a pipe.

The 18 year-old was arrested for possession of marijuana and a report was submitted to the county prosecutor for review.

