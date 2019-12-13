Kalkaska Public Schools Closed Because of Threat
Posted On December 13, 2019
Another school closing because of a threat but this time It is Kalkaska Public Schools.
Kalkaska Schools posted on Facebook on Thursday night saying, “Kalkaska Public Schools will be closed, Friday, December 13 due to a potential threat at the high school. Safety is our top priority. We are continuing to work with law enforcement to resolve this matter.
