Kalkaska Public Schools Closed Because of Threat

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 13, 2019
Another school closing because of a threat but this time It is Kalkaska Public Schools.

Kalkaska Schools posted on Facebook on Thursday night saying, “Kalkaska Public Schools will be closed, Friday, December 13 due to a potential threat at the high school. Safety is our top priority. We are continuing to work with law enforcement to resolve this matter.

