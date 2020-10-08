Kalkaska Man Dead After Being Ejected from Car in Kalkaska Township Crash

A 77-year-old Kalkaska man is dead after a crash at the intersection of Tyler Road and Rilet Road in Kalkaska Township.

Police say they found the crashed vehicle in a ditch with major front end damage.

The deceased now identified as Gayle Sieting was ejected from the car and unfortunately was found dead at the scene.

The passenger in the car, 54-year-old Gretchen VanOrmer of Cadillac, suffered from minor injuries and was taken to the Hospital.

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.