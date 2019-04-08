- Advertisement -
Kalkaska Man Charged With Setting House On Fire

Vic McCarty Posted On April 8, 2019
Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 29 year old man Sunday after he allegedly set his house on fire in Excelsior Township.
Police say Brian Muma became verbally abusive and began throwing debris at them including a car jack that smashed the windshield of a patrol car before going back into his home where he allegedly started the fire.
He was arraigned Monday on charges of 1st degree arson and destruction of fire and police property.
He is being held at the county lock up on $50,000 bond.

