Kalkaska Man Arrested For Sex Crimes

An arrest for sex crimes, more than a year after the original complaint.

Mark Sanchez, was arrested by troopers and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

On August 5, 2018, Troopers responded to a report of an unwanted sexual contact complaint in a Garfield Township Home.

The victim says Sanchez sexually assaulted her in the bathroom.

Evidence was collected and sent to the MSP crime lab for analysis.

A final report was submitted to the Grand Traverse Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Sanchez was video arraigned on Thursday faces one count of criminal sexual conduct third degree.

Sanchez is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

His next scheduled court date is December 12, 2019.