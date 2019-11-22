- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Kalkaska Man Arrested For Sex Crimes

Samana Sheikh Posted On November 22, 2019
240 Views
0

An arrest for sex crimes, more than a year after the original complaint.

Mark Sanchez, was arrested by troopers and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

On August 5, 2018, Troopers responded to a report of an unwanted sexual contact complaint in a Garfield Township Home.

The victim says Sanchez sexually assaulted her in the bathroom.

Evidence was collected and sent to the MSP crime lab for analysis.

A final report was submitted to the Grand Traverse Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Sanchez was video arraigned on Thursday faces one count of criminal sexual conduct third degree.

Sanchez is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

His next scheduled court date is December 12, 2019.

Post Views: 240



Trending Now
Body Of Missing Michigan Teen Found In Menominee River
Samana Sheikh November 21, 2019
MSP Looking for Theft Suspect in Newaygo County
Remington Hernandez November 17, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Kalkaska Man Arrested For Sex Crimes
Share No Comment