Kalkaska Man Arrested After Allegedly Pulling Knife on Meijer Employee

Sierra Searcy Posted On July 14, 2020
Police now have the man who allegedly pulled a knife on a Meijer employee in custody. 

Authorities say they arrested a 39-year-old Kalkaska man Monday afternoon. 

The suspect is accused of threatening a Meijer employee with a knife after being approached regarding wearing a mask. 

Further investigation led to police finding the suspect at his home. 

He is now in Grand Traverse County Jail awaiting charges.

