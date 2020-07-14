Kalkaska Man Arrested After Allegedly Pulling Knife on Meijer Employee
Posted On July 14, 2020
364 Views0
Police now have the man who allegedly pulled a knife on a Meijer employee in custody.
Authorities say they arrested a 39-year-old Kalkaska man Monday afternoon.
The suspect is accused of threatening a Meijer employee with a knife after being approached regarding wearing a mask.
Further investigation led to police finding the suspect at his home.
He is now in Grand Traverse County Jail awaiting charges.