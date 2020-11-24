- Advertisement -
Kalkaska County Board in Favor of Impeachment of Gov. Whitmer

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 24, 2020
In a 4-2 vote, the Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in support of the impeachment of Governor Whitmer. 

Despite hints from Republican leaders in Lansing that impeachment is not likely to happen, the board sent the resolution to the Michigan Legislature for consideration. 

Michigan’s Republican Speaker of the House, Representative Lee Chatfield recently shut down the idea of impeaching the governor. 

Chatfield called the effort to impeach Governor Whitmer shameful. 

He said it was on the same level as the impeachment against President Donald Trump in 2019.

