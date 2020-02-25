Kalkaska Co. Teen Stabbed and Hospitalized

A fight between two teens in Kalsaka County ended in one teen being stabbed.

Witnesses say the fight between an 18-year-old Mancelona resident and 19-year-old Bellaire resident started because of a disagreement about a stolen dirt bike.

That’s when the victim tried to break up the fight between the two.

A struggle ensued to break up the fight, and the 19-year-old teen stabbed the victim once in the leg and again in the stomach.

Police say the victim suffered a 4-inch deep cut to his right leg, causing major blood loss, but thankfully he was hospitalized and has reportedly recovered from his injuries.

The 19-year-old Bellaire teen is now in Kalkaska County Jail for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm