- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Kalkaska Co. Teen Stabbed and Hospitalized

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 25, 2020
31 Views
0

A fight between two teens in Kalsaka County ended in one teen being stabbed.

Witnesses say the fight between an 18-year-old Mancelona resident and 19-year-old Bellaire resident started because of a disagreement about a stolen dirt bike.

That’s when the victim tried to break up the fight between the two.

A struggle ensued to break up the fight, and the 19-year-old teen stabbed the victim once in the leg and again in the stomach.

Police say the victim suffered a 4-inch deep cut to his right leg, causing major blood loss, but thankfully he was hospitalized and has reportedly recovered from his injuries.

The 19-year-old Bellaire teen is now in Kalkaska County Jail for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm

Post Views: 31



Trending Now
Four Arrested for Meth and Heroin in Traverse City
Sierra Searcy February 24, 2020
Suspect Arrested After Standoff with Police in Wexford Co.
Sierra Searcy February 21, 2020

You are reading
Kalkaska Co. Teen Stabbed and Hospitalized
Share No Comment