Kalkaska Co. Road Resurfacing Project to Kick Off Sept. 30th
Posted On September 23, 2019
Prepare for delays if that commute takes you through part of Kalkaska County.
MDOT plans to resurface an area of U.S. 131 from the Southern M 72 intersection…
To just North of the Northern M 72 intersection.
The work begins next week on the 30th of September.
It’s expected crews will wrap-up in early November.
MDOT will spend around one million dollars to make that happen, in addition to installing upgraded sidewalk ramps to comply with disability requirements.
The work is weather dependent.