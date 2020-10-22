Kaleva Woman Arrested for Selling Meth in Manistee Co.

A Kaleva woman is in Manistee County Jail for selling methamphetamine.

Police say they pulled Lacey Louis Kirk over on Chef’s Road in Brown Township last Friday.

The woman allegedly threw items out the window while being pulled over.

Police say one of the recovered items was a bottle with meth inside.

After searching the suspect’s car police found cash, clear plastic bags, a scale, glass pipe, pills and papers with heroin residue.

Kirk was taken to Manistee County Jail and has been arraigned.

She was released on bond and her next court date is October 30,2020.