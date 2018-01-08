Kaleva Teen in Critical Condition, Two Others Dead in Murder/Suicide

A northern Michigan girl is in critical condition and her mother and another man are dead after an apparent murder/suicide.

On Saturday the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was called to a motorist assist on I-96 near the Nash Highway in Ionia County’s Boston Township at approximately 9:30 at night.

Once there the deputy found a silver Chevrolet Equinox parked on the roadway with both the liftgate and side doors opened.

The deputy found two deceased victims on the shoulder and a third victim who was injured inside the vehicle.

The injured victim, who had an apparent gunshot wound was taken to Butterworth for treatment.

Deputies say that this was an apparent murder/suicide.

The deceased were identified as 51-year-old David Somers and 51-year-old Lisa Somers of Kaleva.

Both died of gunshot wounds at the scene.

The surviving victim is 18-year-old Amedy Dewey, who is Lisa Somers daughter.

She is listed in critical but stable condition.

Deputies say a loaded shotgun was found underneath David Somer’s body.

They say there is no clear motive at this time and detectives from the sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate.

A Gofundme page to help support Amedy Dewey has been set up. If you would like to contribute it can be found here.