Kaleva School District to Put Proposed $2.775-Million Bond to Vote in Special Election Tuesday

A Northern Michigan school district wants to retool and upgrade its buildings– and aims to do it with a bond proposal it will put to a vote Tuesday.

The special election covers Kaleva Norman Dickson School District–and applies to Manistee, Lake and Mason Counties

The district wants to use $2.775-million in tax money to remodel and re-equip its schools.

As well as get school buses, improve playgrounds and athletic facilities.

That figures out to around eighty cents for every thousand dollars in taxable value.

