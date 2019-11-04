- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Kaleva School District to Put Proposed $2.775-Million Bond to Vote in Special Election Tuesday

Staff Writer Posted On November 4, 2019
75 Views
0

A Northern Michigan school district wants to retool and upgrade its buildings– and aims to do it with a bond proposal it will put to a vote Tuesday.

The special election covers Kaleva Norman Dickson School District–and applies to Manistee, Lake and Mason Counties

The district wants to use $2.775-million in tax money to remodel and re-equip its schools.

As well as get school buses, improve playgrounds and athletic facilities.

That figures out to around eighty cents for every thousand dollars in taxable value.

Keep it right here — and we’ll keep you up to date.

Post Views: 75



Trending Now
Mecosta County Deputies Looking for Break-In Suspect
Remington Hernandez November 2, 2019
Update: Driver Killed in Fatal Accident in Isabella County Named
Sierra Searcy October 31, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Kaleva School District to Put Proposed $2.775-Million Bond to Vote in Special Election Tuesday
Share No Comment