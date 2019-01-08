Kalamazoo ‘Uber Shooter’ Pleads Guilty To Multiple Charges

The former Uber driver who shot and killed six people in Kalamazoo has agreed to a plea deal.

In February of 2016, Jason Dalton shot eight people at three locations over the course of about five hours.

Dalton told investigators he had been possessed by his Uber app.

He was charged with six counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and eight counts of felony use of a firearm.

But in a surprise development Monday, Dalton cut short jury selection by pleading guilty to all counts against him.

His attorney said Dalton wanted to spare his family and the victims’ families the grief of a trial.

Dalton faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole.