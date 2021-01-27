- Advertisement -
Kalamazoo Man Arraigned for Meth Charges After Traffic Stop in Mecosta County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 27, 2021
A 36-year-old Kalamazoo man faces a felony after being busted with meth during a traffic stop. 

Police tell us Monday they stopped the man on US 131 and found he had 10 warrants. 

During a search of the vehicle, authorities found meth. 

Now this man Justin Eisenhardt is behind bars for a slew of charges including Possession of Meth and Delivery of Meth. 

Authorities tell us the suspect also faces charges for Driving an Unregistered Vehicle Without a License and Insurance. 

He now has a $100,000 bond. 

Eisenhardt’s next court date has yet to be announced. 

 

