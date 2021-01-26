K-9 Tracks Down Wanted Man in Kalkaska County

A Kalkaska man is behind bars after being tracked down by a K-9.

Deputies tell us early Tuesday morning they were called after the suspect fled from officers, crashed, and ran away on foot.

A K-9 was able to track the man down.

The man was found in a relative’s vehicle.

After arresting the suspect authorities were called back to the same area for a report of a fire.

The suspect had allegedly lit a fire in the garage to keep warm while hiding out from the police.

The fire was thankfully put out.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Kalkaska man now faces a slew of charges including driving drunk.