K-9 Tracks Down Wanted Man in Kalkaska County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 26, 2021
A Kalkaska man is behind bars after being tracked down by a K-9. 

Deputies tell us early Tuesday morning they were called after the suspect fled from officers, crashed, and ran away on foot. 

A K-9 was able to track the man down.

The man was found in a relative’s vehicle. 

After arresting the suspect authorities were called back to the same area for a report of a fire. 

The suspect had allegedly lit a fire in the garage to keep warm while hiding out from the police. 

The fire was thankfully put out. 

The suspect, a 31-year-old Kalkaska man now faces a slew of charges including driving drunk. 

 

